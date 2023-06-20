Mumbai: 7.72 pc water stock left in seven lakes that provide drinking water to city

Breaking News
Updated on: 20 June,2023 11:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now 7.72 pc. As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data, the useful water level in Tansa is at 18.13 per cent

Representative image

The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now 7.72 pc.


As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data, the useful water level in Tansa is at 18.13 per cent.


At Modak-Sagar, 24.95 per cent of water stock is available. In Middle Vaitarna 11.49 per cent, Bhatsa 3.24 per cent, Vihar 20.16 per cent and Tulsi 26.62 per cent of useful water level.


The seven lakes have 1,11,674 million litre of water on June 20.

The overall capacity of the seven lakes is around 14,47,363 million litre.

The water level in the reservoirs that provide water to Mumbai has been dripping as compared to the previous year.

