Mumbai: 87-year-old retired policeman's body found in drain in Navghar

Updated on: 20 June,2022 07:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
'There are no marks on the body and it seems he may have died after falling into the drain,' the official adds

Representative image. Pic/Istock


The body of an 87-year-old retired assistant inspector was found in a drain in Navghar in Mumbai, a police official said.

Shivdas Kumavat, a retired policeman who resided with his family in MHADA Colony in Mulund, was found on Sunday afternoon. His son is also in the force and is attached to Nehru Nagar police station.




"He suffered from memory loss and had gone missing a few days ago after which a complaint was filed. On Sunday afternoon, he was found dead in a drain by a conservancy worker. An accidental death case has been registered," he said.


