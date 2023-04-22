Boy came under banana boat at Juhu when it toppled and fell unconscious as too much water had entered through his mouth and nose; towboat rider held

Nikhil had gone to the Juhu beach on a picnic. Representation pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: A fun boat ride turns fatal for 16-year-old x 00:00

What was meant to be a fun water sport turned fatal for a 16-year old, who breathed his last a day after an accident during the banana boat ride at Juhu beach. A senior inspector said that when the banana boat toppled, Nikhil Balasaheb Unde didn’t let go of the rope attached to it in fear and came under it. He had taken in a lot of water by the time he was rescued, he added.