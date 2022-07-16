Mumbai: ‘Aarey car shed a scam of enormous proportions’

Move will open up land in green zone for development worth R60K-R1L crore, say activists, cite mid-day’s report to highlight presence of big cats at the site

(From left) Activists Laxman Jadhav, Rohit Joshi, Anandrao Mogha, Zoru Bhathena and Stalin D, address the media on Friday. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Flashin copies of mid-day, a group of green activists committed to saving a portion of Aarey Milk Colony marked for the Metro-3 car shed sharpened their attack on the government calling the move a plot to grab land. Through mid-day’s front-page report on Friday, they sought to highlight the sighting of five leopards and other animals at the car depot site.