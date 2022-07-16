Breaking News
Air Arabia flight develops hydraulic failure, lands safely at Cochin airport
Lakhimpur violence: Allahabad HC reserves order on bail plea of Ashish Mishra
Sri Lanka's Parliament to elect next president for the first time since 1978
Amravati murder: Custody of accused extended, NIA says case has international ramifications
Mumbai reports 365 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Aarey car shed a scam of enormous proportions

Mumbai: ‘Aarey car shed a scam of enormous proportions’

Premium

Updated on: 16 July,2022 07:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve , Ranjeet Jadhav | sameer.surve@mid-day.com , ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Top

Move will open up land in green zone for development worth R60K-R1L crore, say activists, cite mid-day’s report to highlight presence of big cats at the site

Mumbai: ‘Aarey car shed a scam of enormous proportions’

(From left) Activists Laxman Jadhav, Rohit Joshi, Anandrao Mogha, Zoru Bhathena and Stalin D, address the media on Friday. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar


Flashin copies of mid-day, a group of green activists committed to saving a portion of Aarey Milk Colony marked for the Metro-3 car shed sharpened their attack on the government calling the move a plot to grab land. Through mid-day’s front-page report on Friday, they sought to highlight the sighting of five leopards and other animals at the car depot site. 

aarey colony Eknath Shinde devendra fadnavis bharatiya janata party shiv sena supreme court mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK