Mumbai: Aarey colony snakebite victim treated after 5 hours at hospital

Locals highlight the lack of much-needed medical facilities in the area, urge authorities to act

Old rusty beds, and wheelchairs abandoned at the Aarey hospital

There seems to be no relief for residents of Aarey colony when it comes to the availability of medical facilities. A 45-year-old woman suffered a snakebite in a tribal hamlet on Thursday and had to be rushed to the BMC-run Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Centre in Jogeswari due to the lack of local medical facilities. A few months ago, a similar incident occurred wherein a woman allegedly passed away as she was made to run from pillar to post for medical treatment after a snakebite.

The Aarey hospital, which caters mostly to tribals, has been in ruins for years. FILE PICS/ANURAG AHIRE

On Thursday, around 7.15 am, Gulab Vanjari, a resident of Bhurikhan Pada in Aarey Milk Colony, entered the field behind her house when she suddenly felt a sharp prick on her leg. Her son Ashish told mid-day, “I was at work when my sister called to inform me that a snake had bitten our mother. Since there is no government hospital nearby, my father and sister rushed her to Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Centre. However, when they arrived, the doctors informed them that all the beds were occupied.”



Gulab Vanjari, who suffered a snakebite on Thursday morning

According to Ashish, his sister reached out for assistance from someone she knew, which led to their mother being admitted to the hospital. “Around 1-1.30 pm, my mother was admitted and she received the anti-venom treatment. Later that night, she reported severe pain in her leg and was subsequently moved to the ICU. Fortunately, her condition is now stable. We hope the authorities take action to establish a proper government hospital in Aarey Milk Colony,” he said.

Aarey resident Wasim Athaniya emphasised the urgent need for improved healthcare access in the area, highlighting that the local population includes tribal communities, cattle farm families, and residents of slum areas. He expressed frustration that, despite being a part of Mumbai, they lack essential health facilities in the area. Athaniya pointed out that the Aarey hospital, which once served the community, is now defunct.

“Despite promises over the years from various agencies to reopen the hospital, no progress has been made. In emergencies, such as human-wildlife conflicts, residents have to rush patients to the Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Centre run by the BMC, often facing transportation challenges at night. Tragically, some have lost their lives due to delays in receiving medical care,” said Sandeep Gadhave, Shiv Sena (UBT) shakha pramukh from Ward No. 52. Gadhave urged the authorities to prioritise the reopening of the Aarey hospital as soon as possible.

