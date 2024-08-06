Breaking News
Mumbai activist writes to CM over alleged 'extensive' mining at Bhayanderpada

Updated on: 06 August,2024 06:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

We are writing to bring to your attention the extensive mining activities in the Bhayandarpada region of Thane along Vasai Creek, which have raised concerns about environmental degradation and the safety of local residents, the activist said in letter to CM.

Activist alleged extensive mining activity underway at Bhayanderpada along Vasai creek/ Sourced photos

Mumbai-based activist Godfrey Pimenta of the Watchdog Foundation has alleged that extensive mining activity is taking place at Bhayanderpada in Thane, along the Vasai Creek. On Tuesday, the activist wrote a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Chief Secretary of Maharashtra, Principal Secretary of the Environment Department and has demanded to address the issue. 


Godfrey Pimenta, in his letter, said, "We are writing to bring to your attention a pressing issue concerning extensive mining activities in the Bhayandarpada region of Thane, along the Vasai Creek. These activities have raised significant concerns regarding environmental degradation and the safety of local residents."



In his letter, he stated that despite numerous cases of landslides in various parts of India, including the recent landslide in Kerala's Wayanad "where many lives were lost, it seems we have not yet internalised the lessons these disasters impart".


Pimenta added, "The rampant mining in Bhayanderpada has increased the risk of similar landslides, endangering both the lives of residents and the stability of the surrounding ecosystem." 

The advocate and activist, in his letter, stated that Vasai Creek is not only a critical habitat for various species but also a lifeline for local communities dependent on its resources. He said the mining activities threaten to disrupt delicate ecological balance and could potentially lead to disastrous consequences "such as soil erosion, water contamination, and increased risk of landslides". He further stated that the loss of green cover due to mining only increases the risks making the area "more prone to natural calamities". 

He also urged the state government to take immediate and decisive action to regulate and monitor these mining activities. "It is crucial to implement stricter environmental regulations, conduct thorough impact assessments, and ensure that all operations comply with sustainable practices. Additionally, we request that a comprehensive survey be conducted to assess the potential risks of landslides and other natural disasters in the area."

The letter stated that the safety of citizens and the preservation of the environment should be the top priorities. It further read, "We believe that with your leadership and intervention, we can prevent further degradation of this region and safeguard the lives and livelihoods of those residing there. We hope for your prompt and favourable action on this matter."

mumbai mumbai news thane vasai

