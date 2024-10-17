Mumbai filmmaker’s movie on an anti-triple talaq movement leader is tribute and powerful message in a battle

A still from the 30-minute movie ‘Riha’

Listen to this article Mumbai activist Zakia Soman's life inspires son's film 'Riha' x 00:00

In August 2017 the Indian Muslims for Secular Democracy (IMSD) held a conference at the Press Club in Mumbai to applaud the Supreme Court’s verdict declaring instant triple talaq invalid. One of the activists at the forefront of this landmark moment was Zakia Soman. Soman is the co-founder of an organisation called Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan (BMMA).

ADVERTISEMENT

Son shine

Arastu Zakia, Zakia Soman’s son, has made a 30-minute film called ‘Riha’ (unlocked) inspired by his mother’s life. The Andheri-based filmmaker said his debut work explores the emotional and complex journey of a Muslim woman trapped in an abusive marriage. ‘Riha’ is to be shown at Tasveer on October 19, the South Asian Oscar-qualifying film festival in Seattle (USA). An Oscar-qualifying film festival is a festival that has a partnership with The Academy, films from these festivals, if chosen, are the official entry by the Film Festival for the Oscar awards.



Arastu Zakia

Freedom quest

Riha’s storyline is about a woman who, while negotiating her marital struggles, meets a triple talaq victim. They are divided by class but they are united by their quest for freedom. Arastu Zakia, 36, who has taken his mother’s first name as his second name, said he created “the film ‘Riha’ as a tribute to my mother. I wanted to show how her journey became fuel for so many other women, empowering them.” He added about the compact length of the film that some films, however powerful the message, “are meant to be told in 30 minutes” said his mother Zakia, “The film captures the spirit of solidarity that was witnessed amongst women fighting against triple talaq.”

The concerns

Currently Riha is being shown at film festivals but may be released on an OTT platform post-festival screenings. Arastu said when asked if there were concerns that the film may generate controversy given the subject, the abolishing of instant triple talaq created huge controversy which still simmers, “if I had to preempt how the audience would react, then perhaps I would not have made the film itself. The intent of the filmmaker is vital. This is not to sensationalise or there is no propaganda. It comes from a place of honesty.”

The film stars actors Indu Sharma (NSD alumnus, Leila, Hostages) and Ashwath Bhatt (Raazi, Mission Majnu, Sita Ramam), along with Naved Aslam, Vara Raturi and Alok Gagdekar. Riha premiered at the Bengaluru International Short Film Festival (BISFF), India’s only Oscar-qualifying film festival and post-Seattle, it has also been selected to screen at the Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF) in November.