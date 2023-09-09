Mumbai: Activists wary of BMC’s ground adoption policy

Activists allege hidden agendas, entry fees, and loopholes in civic body’s playground policy draft

Youngsters playing cricket at BMC Ground in Khar. Pic/Sameer Markande

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has finally released the draft of its Recreation and Play Ground (RG-PG) adoption policy. According to the policy, BMC intends to develop and maintain these grounds itself but still leaves room for adoption in exceptional cases.

Activists, however, suspect that BMC’s true agenda is to eventually offer these plots for adoption. They also raise concerns about potential entry fees and time restrictions. Additionally, the policy allows previous caretakers to regain plots they’ve maintained.

After a long wait, BMC has issued the RG-PG policy draft for public input. Plots developed by BMC or with its funds won’t be available for adoption. The BMC plans to develop and maintain all RG-PGs using its funds, either through contractors or public-private partnerships. Adoption may only occur in exceptional situations, such as financial or technical challenges, with proper justification, as outlined in the policy draft.

Activist Godfrey Pimenta points out what he sees as a significant loophole, saying, “BMC allows adoption by citing technical and financial reasons, yet BMC has billions in fixed deposits. What technical reason could they not resolve?” Zoru Bathena, another actvist adds, “BMC has the resources and capabilities to manage its gardens and playgrounds. The only thing missing is the will.”

Civic activists have sent a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde opposing the adoption policy, arguing that BMC is fully capable of managing these grounds without the need for adoption.

According to the draft policy, BMC will prioritise local school associations and local Advanced Locality Management (ALM) bodies when considering adoption requests. During school hours, which include 3 hours in the morning and 3 hours in the evening, as well as all the time on holidays, general citizens will be given free entry, and some minimum facilities will be provided free of charge. Fees may apply for specific sports and recreational facilities. BMC will also consider registered Unions or Federations of Local Residents’ Associations, traders’ Associations, Shopkeepers’ Associations, Non-Governmental Organisations, public enterprises, government institutions, banks under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), institutions, organisations, and educational institutions promoting sports activities in civic wards.

BMC clarifies that individual adoption of recreation grounds or playgrounds will not be permitted. Adoption agreements may last from 11 months to 5 years, with the possibility of extension up to 10 years. Construction on the adopted plots is restricted to security cabins and toilets.

No change in current holder

There are currently 11 grounds being maintained by private clubs or institutes, often affiliated with influential political figures. BMC plans to assume control of these plots by compensating the caretakers with 50 per cent of the construction cost for any facilities they’ve built. However, BMC also allows these caretakers the option to continue maintaining the plot. BMC will establish the maintenance cost, covering 50 per cent of it. These caretakers will be responsible for plot upkeep while adhering to BMC’s guidelines.

Citizen suggestions invited

Citizens can find the draft policy on the BMC portal at www.portal.mcgm.gov.in by navigating to “BMC” > “Department Manuals” > “Gardens & Tree Authority” > “Docs”. Citizens can submit their suggestions or objections until October 10, 2023, at 4 pm to the Garden Superintendent, second floor, Humbolt Penguin building, Sant Sawta Mali Marg, near Masina Hospital, Byculla Zoo, Byculla. Alternatively, they can send an email to dysg.ta@mcgm.gov.in.

Oct 10

Deadline for citizens to submit suggestions