Mumbai: Ahead of BMC polls, BJP targets voters at booth level

Will focus on strengthening support for party in 52 wards where its candidates lost by 1,000 or less votes in the 2017 civic elections

A booth consists of 1,000 to 1,200 voters. File pic

After announcing its Poll Khole Andolan, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come up with another plan for the forthcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election. The BJP will focus on strengthening support for it in booths (groups of voters in a locality) in wards where its candidates lost by less than 1,000 votes in the 2017 election.