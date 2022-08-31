Mumbai: Air-Conditioned local trains becomes political issue, Sharad Pawar demands withdrawal

NCP wades into AC/non-AC local train divide among commuters, demands outright scrapping of all air-conditioned suburban trains
NCP president Sharad Pawar wants return of all regular services. File pic
Air-Conditioned local trains have become a political issue, with NCP president Sharad Pawar demanding the complete withdrawal of the services in the city and restoration of regular locals for working class Mumbaikars. Last week, Central Railway withdrew 10 new services after protests from Kalwa and Badlapur commuters.
The issue of AC local trains has been taken up by our party member Jitendra Ahwad. It seems the AC local train has affected office-goers, the middle class and the working people. Cancelling just one AC train service will not lead to anything; in fact, it may lead to a rise in anguish among the masses. The AC trains should be withdrawn permanently and replaced with normal trains for the benefit of the public,” Pawar said.
“I think Ahwad must have given some time to the railways to reconsider the decision but if it is not done, I will take up the matter with the Railways minister and compel the authorities to shut down the services,” he added.
Bowing to the protesting commuters from Kalwa and Badlapur, Central Railway withdrew all 10 new AC services last week, five days after their introduction. “The public cannot afford AC locals and we want our regular services restored,” said a protester.
Thereafter, various political party leaders and elected representatives turned the matter into a political battle, which spiralled into agitation. Meetings were held with the railway bosses, including the minister. CR had said new services would be announced after a review.
The fares for AC locals were substantially reduced, with a single-journey ticket costing R35 up to 10 km from May 5. The statistics show AC locals have been hugely popular in Mumbai, with CR running 56 services with five trains and WR 48 services with four. In July, WR sold 14,51,029 tickets and CR 10,36,653.
Dec 25
Day in 2017 first AC local was started in Mumbai