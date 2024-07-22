Breaking News
Mumbai: Air India offers full fare refunds to passengers as some flights cancelled or diverted due to heavy rains

Updated on: 22 July,2024 07:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Following heavy rains that pounded Mumbai and its suburbs, flight operations have been affected, resulting in the cancellation and diversion of some of the flights.


Referring to this, Air India is offering full refunds or a one-time complimentary rescheduling for bookings confirmed for travel on Sunday. The airline also shared a link and asked the people to check the flight status before heading to the airport.


"Heavy rains in Mumbai are affecting flight operations and resulting in the cancellation and diversion of some of our flights. Air India is offering full refunds or a one-time complimentary rescheduling for bookings confirmed for travel on July 21, 2024. Please check flight status before heading to the airport by clicking here: https://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html," Air India posted on X.


"For further assistance, please connect with our contact centre at 011 69329333 , 011 69329999," it added.

Mumbai has been experiencing heavy rains for the past couple of weeks.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police issued an advisory on Sunday, asking citizens to avoid going out in coastal areas in view of the heavy rainfall in the city.

The police in its advisory said that residents should leave their homes only if necessary and take precautions. In case of any emergency, number 100 has also been issued.

Earlier, the Mumbai civic authority urged residents to avoid going out unless necessary, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the city, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall.

"The IMD has issued an orange alert (heavy to very heavy) rainfall for Mumbai today. People are requested to avoid going out unless necessary," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a statement.

An orange alert was also issued for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts in Maharashtra's Konkan region.

Several roads in Mumbai have been waterlogged, and traffic snarls have been reported due to the heavy rains.

air india heavy rains mumbai rains mumbai mumbai news

