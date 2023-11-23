Mumbai air pollution: NHSRCL procures mist guns as part of its environment protection plan

Mumbai air pollution: The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) on Thursday said that it procured state-of-the-art mist guns

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) on Thursday said that it procured state-of-the-art mist guns and successfully used them on site to catch all escaping dust particles and curb Mumbai air pollution. Besides the project site, the mist gun will also be used on adjoining streets too.

A full-on environment protection plan has been worked out with 24/7 monitoring of various mitigation measures, it said.

“In addition, the raw material and waste material has been enclosed with tarpaulin and green net to avoid dust emissions and dumpers carrying material are ensured to be closed with tarpaulin so that no dust is emitted while travelling,” a senior NHSRCL official said on Thursday.

“A wheel wash facility is provided at site, which cleans the wheels of the vehicles, thereby avoiding the vehicles to carry dust through their tyres/wheels in and out of the site. Close monitoring is carried out by installing of CCTV camera. Manual brooming of internal and adjacent roads and collection of dust,” the official said.

“Water sprinkling using tankers is also being done three times a day and the frequency of water sprinkling increases as and when required. Constant air monitoring is carried out on site to monitor the pollutant levels. All the workers and staff are made mandatory usage of PPE as per the site conditions and assigned work,” the official further added.

The project site has also been barricaded from all the sides to avoid any kind of pollution transfer from site to outside premises, the official said.

