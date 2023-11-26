Mumbai air pollution: Rainfall brings relief, overall AQI improves to ‘satisfactory’ category

Suburbs in and around Mumbai, including Thane, experienced unexpected rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms on Sunday night. This precipitation led to a notable enhancement in the air quality of the city

Suburbs in and around Mumbai, including Thane, experienced unexpected rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms on Sunday night. This precipitation led to a notable enhancement in the air quality of the city. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), Mumbai's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) improved to 94, categorizing it as 'Satisfactory.'

However, specific areas in the city, such as Colaba, Andheri, and Borivali, reported AQI levels in 'Moderate' category.

In response to the concerning air pollution situation, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has introduced 27 crucial guidelines to address and reduce air pollution. BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal highlighted that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde convened a meeting on November 9, involving district collectors, police commissioners, and municipal corporation officials. During this meeting, the CM emphasized adherence to the guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government and urged strict actions against violators.

Chahal further disclosed that all districts in the state would monitor air quality on a weekly basis, adjusting pollution control measures accordingly.

Meanwhile, the national capital city, Delhi's air quality remained 'very poor' on Sunday though a change in meteorological conditions due to a western disturbance may bring some relief. The city’s air quality index (AQI) stood at 385, according to monitoring agencies.

The 24-hour average AQI, recorded at 4 pm every day, was 389 on Saturday, 415 on Friday, 390 on Thursday, 394 on Wednesday, 365 on Tuesday, 348 on Monday and 301 on Sunday (November 19). An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor' , 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe-plus'.

News wire PTI reported that the national capital has recorded 10 severe air quality days this November so far. The city recorded just three severe air quality days in November last year, while it experienced 12 such days in 2021, the maximum in the month since the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) began monitoring.

There were nine such days in November 2020; 7 in 2019; 5 in 2018; 7 in 2017; 10 in 2016, and 6 in 2015, according to CPCB. The recent rise in the AQI levels comes in the wake of the Centre last Saturday removing several curbs, including a ban on construction work and the entry of polluting trucks in Delhi, which saw a drop in pollution levels, contributed to by a favourable wind speed and direction. (With inputs from agencies)