Mumbai air quality improves to ‘moderate’ category, AQI at 173

Representative Image

A day after slipping to the 'poor' category, Mumbai's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) improved to ‘moderate’ category on Friday.

According to the System of Air Quality Forecast and Research (SAFAR), the city recorded an AQI of 173 at 10.15 am.

On Thursday, the city recorded an AQI of 273, which falls in the 'poor' category.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory' and 101 and 200 'moderate'.

The SAFAR dashboard on Friday showed Worli's AQI as 83 and BKC's AQI as 156. Colaba’s AQI and Chembur’s AQI continued to stay in the 'poor' category at 215 and 208, respectively. Meanwhile, Mazagaon's AQI deteriorated to the 'very poor' category at 328.

Meanwhile, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the day will remain clear and maximum temperature on Friday will hover around 34 degrees Celsius.

