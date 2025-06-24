Mumbai: Airoli man breaks into home, assaults woman over dog poop

According to the FIR registered at Rabale MIDC police station, Manoj shouted, “Your dog poops outside my door every day. Control your dog or I will kill you.” Nisha, who was cleaning the floor inside her home, tried to defuse the situation and said she would clean it up

Nisha Waghela, the victim, sustained serious facial injuries. Pic/By Special Arrangement

A 28-year-old nurse was brutally assaulted by her neighbour following an argument over her pet dog defecating outside his door. The incident occurred on Friday evening, June 20, at Adivasi Pada near Joshi Kirana Store, Old Chinchpada in Airoli. The victim, Nisha Waghela, who works as a nurse in Pune, was visiting her sister’s home in Navi Mumbai while on leave. Around 8 pm, a local resident identified as Manoj (surname unknown) allegedly confronted her aggressively over the dog’s behaviour.

According to the FIR registered at Rabale MIDC police station, Manoj shouted, “Your dog poops outside my door every day. Control your dog or I will kill you.” Nisha, who was cleaning the floor inside her home, tried to defuse the situation and said she would clean it up. But as she turned to go inside, Manoj allegedly followed her in, picked up a stone and smashed it on her head and face before punching and kicking her multiple times.

Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed in, prompting the accused to flee. Nisha was left bleeding on the ground with serious facial injuries. She is currently undergoing treatment and recovering from trauma. Her sister, Anju alias Madhu Waghela, filed a complaint, following which the police booked the accused under Sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) 2023, including 118(1), 115(2),333, 352 and 351(1).

“We have registered the FIR and a team is working to trace and arrest the accused,” said Sunil Waghmare, senior police inspector, Rabale MIDC police station. The incident has sparked outrage in the neighbourhood. Ashok Singh, a local resident, said, “Assaulting someone over a pet is inhuman. The man should face strict punishment.” Animal lover Giridhar Rao added, “This kind of brutality cannot be tolerated. Law must take its course swiftly.”