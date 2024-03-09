Mumbai: Airport flyover to finally open to the public

After delays and lapsed deadlines, MMRDA will ‘inaugurate’ 790-metre tiny strip of a flyover on Saturday

The construction of the flyover project started in June 2021. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Motorists travelling from the airport terminal-2 (T2) to Bandra via the Western Express Highway (WEH) will be able to use the newly constructed flyover starting tomorrow or the latest by Sunday, as Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has plans to do the inauguration on Saturday. Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday had once again pointed out that the flyover inauguration was pending for three weeks.

Thackeray had criticised the authorities for delaying the flyover's opening earlier as well. On Friday he tweeted about the delayed inauguration again. “The Coastal Road will be partially opened to people tomorrow, after a long delay of dates since February 19. This only shows how the VIP culture has been fuelled by the BJP, to claim credit for the work not done by them. Reminder: 1) Domestic airport flyover inauguration, pending for 3 weeks now. 2) Pune’s new terminal building inauguration pending for 6 months now. 3) Pune’s metro rail from Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi, pending for 3 months. Is the wait for election date declaration so important that people can be hassled but inaugurations won’t be done?”

Sources from MMRDA told mid-day that the work to add finishing touches to the domestic airport flyover will be completed by late Friday night and the flyover is expected to be inaugurated on Saturday evening. mid-day has consistently reported on the newly constructed domestic airport flyover.

The structure, also known as the T1 flyover, was expected to open on February 15. On February 20 an MMRDA official told mid-day that only final touches remain to be added, including the installation of signboards, and the flyover will be opened after the work is complete.

Construction work on the 790-m-long project started in June 2021 at a cost of R48.43 crore (provisional). The MMRDA decided to construct the two-lane flyover as motorists coming via the Sahar elevated road and going towards Bandra via the WEH got stuck in traffic near the domestic airport flyover signal.

With the construction of the new flyover, which is adjacent to the existing domestic airport flyover, motorists will be able to bypass the signal. However, Vile Parle East residents, who did not wish to be named, have been expressing concerns that the new flyover might lead to traffic jams once it is opened.

