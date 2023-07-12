Mumbai airport named among top 10 favorite international airports for 2023

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has achieved a significant feat by securing the 4th position on the list

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. File Pic

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has achieved a significant feat by securing the 4th position on the coveted list of Travel + Leisure readers' favourite international airports of 2023. CSMIA is the only Indian airport to make the cut.

Confirming the development, an official said, “In recent times, international airports have evolved beyond mere transit hubs, serving as complete destinations and CSMIA in Mumbai stands tall with offerings and experiences that redefines modern air travel for passengers. With a wide range of amenities including shopping, dining, and entertainment options.

Additionally, CSMIA also spectacularly showcases the Indian culture and introduces the same to passengers across the globe. CSMIA now harbour travellers that desire longer layovers, as it strives to make the most of the abundant amenities available to them.”

The International airports featured on the list were specifically rated on criteria such as access, check-in & security, restaurants & bars, shopping, and design.

Respondents rated several international airports based on each of these characteristics. The average of the final scores then resulted in the ranking of the airports.

“We are deeply honoured and grateful for this recognition which is not just an accolade of what CSMIA stands for, but also a testament and appreciation of the hard work and dedication of our teams who go above and beyond every day to deliver memorable passenger experiences,” a statement from CSMIA stated.

Every year for the World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe, to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.)