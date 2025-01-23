Mumbai airport sees major growth in cargo operations in 2024

It said Mumbai airport capped off 2024 on a high note, solidifying its role as a cornerstone of India's air freight network by achieving significant milestones in cargo operations

Mumbai airport has seen a major growth in cargo operations in the year 2024 with a 17 per cent increase in international cargo volumes, an official statement said on Thursday.

It said that the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) capped off 2024 on a high note, solidifying its role as a cornerstone of India's air freight network by achieving significant milestones in cargo operations. International cargo volumes rose by an impressive 17 percent. Demonstrating continued efficiency, the airport’s cargo operations achieved the highest-ever daily tonnage of 204 MT, marking another milestone in the airport’s commitment to enabling seamless global trade.

It said, CSMIA’s Cargo Terminal achieved growth across both international and domestic cargo categories. In March 2024, the cargo operations set a new milestone by handling a record-breaking 60,659 metric tonnes (MT) of international cargo, underscoring its strategic significance and operational excellence.

The statement further said that throughout the year, CSMIA significantly enhanced global connectivity, now serving 687 international destinations. The expansion included new destinations such as Tripoli, Khabarovsk, Kaliningrad, Zhukovsky, Tyumen, Damascus, Honinabi, and Chisinau. Domestically, the Mumbai airport reinforced its position as a vital logistics hub, prioritising pharmaceuticals, automobile goods, and dangerous goods (DG), thereby strengthening its role in a comprehensive air cargo ecosystem. The international cargo volumes at CSMIA were split between 55 percent of exports and 45 percent of imports, with London, Frankfurt, Chicago, Dubai, and Amsterdam emerging as the top global destinations.

On the international front, pharmaceuticals, agro products, and automobile goods emerged as key drivers, recording year-on-year increases of 24 percent, 22 percent, and 20 percent, respectively.

On the domestic front, automobile goods led the surge with a remarkable 31 percent growth, followed by engineering goods at 22 percent and post office mail at 15 percent. The festive season further amplified the e-commerce boom, with international shipments witnessing a 53 percent year-on-year growth and domestic e-commerce goods achieving an 11 percent increase. Agricultural exports also reached new heights, with mango shipments hitting approximately 4,700 MT, the statement said.

"The year was also marked by key infrastructure enhancement, including the installation of a 10 MT weighing scale in the export section and the renovation of the main gate with advanced security and vehicle management systems, enhancing operational efficiency and safety," the statement said.

It said, CSMIA was honoured with the prestigious "Cargo Airport of the Year Award" at Air Cargo India for the sixth consecutive year, reinforcing its industry leadership.