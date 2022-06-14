Mumbai Airport to be first to launch renewable energy project

The Mumbai International Airport’s one-of-its-kind pilot project consists of wind turbines and solar mills

Mumbai Airport launches the first one-of-its-kind wind turbine and solar mill. Pic/CSMIA

airport in India to launch a one-of-its-kind renewable hybrid power generation project. The launch of Vertical Axis Wind Turbine (VAWT) and Solar PV hybrid (Solar Mill) is to explore the possibility of utilisation of wind energy at the airport. This initiative is in collaboration with WindStream Energy Technologies India Pvt Ltd, which ensures 24/7 energy generation and harnesses maximum energy through wind power systems while enabling a highly efficient and low carbon future for aviation.

“This fully integrated, hybrid renewable energy product harnesses solar and wind energy combined to generate electricity. The energy generated through this technology can be customised on a need-specific basis. Due to its modular and scalable size, it’s easy to mount the technology on any mobile or static rooftop. This technology is a vital step in deploying a solution at the airport that is renewable, clean, green, environment-friendly, bird-friendly, and a silent solution with a 25-year design life,” the airport authority's statement stated.

Also Read: Major missing: Mumbai airport’s therapy dogs in action

Show full article