Breaking News
Two members of Lawrance Bishnoi gang arrested from Mohali: Punjab Police
Elon Musk to address Twitter employees on Thursday
Thane police website hacked, hackers post message demanding apology to Muslims
Siddhanth Kapoor released on bail after arrest by Bengaluru cops over alleged consumption of drugs
PM Modi to visit Maharashtra today
ED quizzes Rahul Gandhi for 2nd consecutive day in National Herald money-laundering case
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Airport to be first to launch renewable energy project

Mumbai Airport to be first to launch renewable energy project

Updated on: 14 June,2022 06:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Nidhi Lodaya | nidhi.lodaya@mid-day.com

Top

The Mumbai International Airport’s one-of-its-kind pilot project consists of wind turbines and solar mills

Mumbai Airport to be first to launch renewable energy project

Mumbai Airport launches the first one-of-its-kind wind turbine and solar mill. Pic/CSMIA


airport in India to launch a one-of-its-kind renewable hybrid power generation project. The launch of Vertical Axis Wind Turbine (VAWT) and Solar PV hybrid (Solar Mill) is to explore the possibility of utilisation of wind energy at the airport. This initiative is in collaboration with WindStream Energy Technologies India Pvt Ltd, which ensures 24/7 energy generation and harnesses maximum energy through wind power systems while enabling a highly efficient and low carbon future for aviation.

 “This fully integrated, hybrid renewable energy product harnesses solar and wind energy combined to generate electricity. The energy generated through this technology can be customised on a need-specific basis. Due to its modular and scalable size, it’s easy to mount the technology on any mobile or static rooftop. This technology is a vital step in deploying a solution at the airport that is renewable, clean, green, environment-friendly, bird-friendly, and a silent solution with a 25-year design life,” the airport authority's statement stated.




Also Read: Major missing: Mumbai airport’s therapy dogs in action


Show full article

mumbai mumbai news mumbai airport maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK