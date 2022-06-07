Mumbai: Alleging encroachment of Kalwa lake by railway contractor, locals plan protest

They had approached authorities in February against the encroachment of decades-old Mafatlal lake; but three months on, there is no action

Activist Siddhesh Desai points to the lake outside Kalwa railway station in February. Pic/Sameer Markande

Kalwa residents revived their campaign on World Environment Day, June 5, to save a decades-old lake, locally referred to as Mafatlal. They alleged that the railway contractor, who built the new rail lines and the platforms, has partially encroached the lake. The land is situated right next to the railway lines and the new platforms at the Kalyan-end of Kalwa station.

On February 27, mid-day reported that residents had approached the railways, the pollution control board and the environment bodies with their grievances. Three months on, no one has heard their appeal. They have now threatened to agitate, so that the authorities finally hear their concerns and demands.

