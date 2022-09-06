Mumbai: Allow passengers above 75 to travel for free, demands BJP

Activists slam demand, say senior citizens deserve better basic facilities

Seniors on a BEST bus in Dahisar on Monday. Pic/Satej Shinde

With an eye on the BMC election, the BJP has called for the BEST to ferry passengers above the age of 75 for free.

The party also wants senior citizens above 65 to pay half price while travelling via the undertaking’s buses.

Former BEST committee chairman Pravin Chheda, a BJP leader, has written a letter to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BEST general manager Lokesh Chandra in this regard.

Also read: BJP ads on BEST buses claim credit for 'hindrance-free' Hindu fest celebrations

Recently, the state government allowed commuters above 75 to travel for free in State Transport buses while those above 65 have to pay only half the usual fare.

“Politicians should understand the financial situation of the BEST. They should try to provide basic facilities for senior citizens,” said Anil Galgali, an activist.

Nikhil Desai, another activist, said, “Citizens above 75 hardly travel. They mostly go for walks in nearby areas and gardens. Politicians should try to provide better footpaths, gardens and medical services for senior citizens,” he said.

Chheda, meanwhile, stated, “There is nothing like election politics. Most senior citizens are dependent. If they are allowed free travel, it will help them,” he added.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal