Mumbai: Another garden library, now at Dadar

The free library for kids was inaugurated on Sunday at Hindu Colony; civic official says funding is coming from CSR

The library at B N Vaidya Garden, Hindu Colony, Dadar

A free library for children was inaugurated by the BMC at B N Vaidya Garden, Hindu Colony, Dadar on Sunday. This is part of the civic body’s plan to start a garden library in each ward. Earlier, a similar library was set up at Cooperage Bandstand Garden, Colaba. “The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is getting funds for these libraries under the Corporate Social Responsibility scheme,” said a civic official, adding, “We will add more books depending on the response.”

“The library contains books on various topics such as biographies of various eminent personalities, history, nature, healthy lifestyle. The books are made available in this library for the intellectual and holistic development of children. To inculcate various instructive topics as well as inculcate interest in sports and exercise,” said Jitendra Pardesi, garden superintendent. He added, “This library is just next to Rajgruha which was the residence of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Dr Ambedkar had built this residence for the personal library.

2

No. of garden libraries in the city so far

