Breaking News
Nepal Army physically locates plane air crash site
Loan apps probe goes global, Maharashtra Police to approach Interpol
Cyber Cell puts up posters warning Mumbaikars about loan app scams
Mumbai: Ahead of BMC polls, BJP targets voters at booth level
Upset Govandi, Deonar locals approach NGT over delay in shifting biomedical waste plant
Watch video: CCTV footage shows two cars trailing Sidhu Moose Wala's vehicle moments before he was shot dead
14 bodies recovered from crash site of Tara Airlines plane in Nepal
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai: Another garden library, now at Dadar

Mumbai: Another garden library, now at Dadar

Updated on: 30 May,2022 08:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

The free library for kids was inaugurated on Sunday at Hindu Colony; civic official says funding is coming from CSR

Mumbai: Another garden library, now at Dadar

The library at B N Vaidya Garden, Hindu Colony, Dadar


A free library for children was inaugurated by the BMC at B N Vaidya Garden, Hindu Colony, Dadar on Sunday. This is part of the civic body’s plan to start a garden library in each ward. Earlier, a similar library was set up at Cooperage Bandstand Garden, Colaba. “The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is getting funds for these libraries under the Corporate Social Responsibility scheme,” said a civic official, adding, “We will add more books depending on the response.”

“The library contains books on various topics such as biographies of various eminent personalities, history, nature, healthy lifestyle. The books are made available in this library for the intellectual and holistic development of children. To inculcate various instructive topics as well as inculcate interest in sports and exercise,” said Jitendra Pardesi, garden superintendent. He added, “This library is just next to Rajgruha which was the residence of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Dr Ambedkar had built this residence for the personal library.




2
No. of garden libraries in the city so far


Show full article

dadar colaba brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai news mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK