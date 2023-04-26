Mumbai: Another weapon in BMC arsenal to fight mosquito menace

The civic body will test an eco-friendly trap that is designed to attack the eggs and larvae of mosquitoes, this monsoon

After using guppies and insecticides, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will now attempt to destroy the eggs and larvae of mosquitoes, with another weapon. The civic body will soon test specially designed waterproof biodegradable traps that can be used for the purpose in urban areas. After filling the trap with water, it will attract female mosquitoes to lay eggs, but a chemical in it will destroy them and any larvae.

Mumbai reports hundreds of cases of vector-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, zika and chikungunya every year. The number of cases goes up in the monsoon. Hence this monsoon the BMC’s Insecticide Department will get the eco-friendly mosquito traps with the help of the Smile Council. The BMC had started a business incubation centre facility called ‘Society for Mumbai Incubation Lab to Entrepreneurship (SMILE) Council’ to encourage new entrepreneurs (start-ups) who use modern technology and implement innovative research and implement products, equipment and technologies useful to the common people.

Easy to use

As a pilot project, the eco-friendly trap was used by the Council in one of the largest slums in Asia, Dharavi last year. It yielded good results. The bio trap is easy to use as well as environmentally friendly. It can be placed indoors or outdoors. It is made from 100 per cent recycled cardboard. The patented solution inside the bio trap destroys the eggs and larvae.

Speaking to mid-day, Chetan Chaubal, head of the Insecticide Department, said, “We are going to receive these eco-friendly mosquito traps through Smile. There is almost a month left for the monsoon so we will check how effective the traps are. We will place these traps across the city. They are biodegradable and can last up to 4 weeks. The spread of mosquitoes is prevented through this trap. Due to this, vector-borne diseases like malaria, dengue, zika, and chikungunya can be controlled.” “The insecticides used in this trap are safe for humans. Unlike other devices used for the prevention of mosquitoes breeding, this trap does not require electricity,” he added.

Breeding sites destroyed

Under the malaria eradication campaign, the Insecticide Department works through the year to control the breeding of the Anopheles, a type of mosquito that causes malaria. Last year, the department destroyed 10,788 breeding sites. At least 2,418 of the sites were destroyed in July 2022. Apart from this, 2,128 breeding sites were destroyed in August, 1,496 in June, and 1,337 in September.