Maharashtra’s Cultural Affairs Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar on Thursday afternoon announced the recipients of the state’s highest honours to be presented by the Department of Cultural Affairs, an official statement said

The announcement was made during a press briefing by Ashish Shelar (above) held at Mantralaya on Thursday

Listen to this article Anupam Kher, Mahesh Manjrekar and Kajol among others to be honoured with Maharashtra's top awards x 00:00

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, Mahesh Manjrekar and Kajol are among other actors to be honoured with Maharashtra's top awards, the state government announced on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra’s Cultural Affairs Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar on Thursday afternoon announced the recipients of the state’s highest honours to be presented by the Department of Cultural Affairs, an official statement said.

The statement said that the five major awards include the Chitrapati V Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award, Chitrapati V. Shantaram Special Contribution Award, Late Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award, Late Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award and the Ganasamragni Lata Mangeshkar Award.

The announcement was made during a press briefing held at Mantralaya on Thursday.

This year, the Chitrapati V. Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award has been announced for renowned actor, director and producer Mahesh Manjrekar. The honour comprises a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, along with a memento, citation and a commemorative silver medal.

The Chitrapati V. Shantaram Special Contribution Award will be presented to acclaimed actor Mukta Barve. This award comprises Rs 6 lakh in cash, a memento, a citation and a commemorative silver medal.

Also, veteran actor Anupam Kher will be honoured with the prestigious Late Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award, while the Late Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award will be presented to versatile actor Kajol Devgan. The awards carry cash prizes of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 6 lakh respectively.

This year, the Ganasamragni Lata Mangeshkar Award, instituted in 1993, will be conferred upon veteran Marathi Ghazal singer Bhimrao Panchale.

The honour includes a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, along with a memento, citation and shawl.

The awards will be presented during a grand ceremony on April 25, 2025, at the NSCI Dome, Mumbai.

In addition to the award ceremony, the Department of Cultural Affairs, Government of Maharashtra, will host a special musical tribute on April 20, 2025, at 6:30 pm at the Gateway of India, Mumbai, to commemorate the Amrit Mahotsav of the Constitution and the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Renowned artists including Suresh Wadkar, Adarsh Shinde, Vaishali Samant, Urmila Dhangar, and Nandesh Umap will grace the stage, with Subodh Bhave anchoring the event. The event will showcase musical renditions, theatrical presentations, and dance performances inspired by the life of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. The event is open to all and complimentary passes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at Shivaji Natya Mandir and Ravindra Natya Mandir, informed Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar during the press conference.