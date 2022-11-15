Mumbai AQI slips to 'poor' category, at 188

The report also stated that PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations in Mumbai are 113 and 213 respectively

Mumbai’s air quality, on Tuesday, fell under the 'poor' category with an AQI of 188, according to System of Air Quality Forecast and Research (SAFAR).

The report also stated that PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations in Mumbai are 113 and 213 respectively.

Mumbai's Colaba AQI stood at 138 and BKC's AQI at 176. Deonar's AQI continued to stay in the ‘poor’ category at 180.

It is advisable to avoid outdoor exercises. Try to stay indoors with purifiers on as far as practicable and do not forget to wear N95 masks if stepping out.

Fine particulate matter (PM2.5) is an air pollutant that is a concern for people's health when levels in air are high. PM2.5 is tiny particles in the air that reduce visibility and cause the air to appear hazy when levels are elevated. Outdoor PM2.5 levels are most likely to be elevated on days with little or no wind or air mixing.

Air Quality Index (AQI) is a yardstick to measure the quality of air in a given area. It is measured from 0 to 500. A higher value of AQI denotes a greater level of pollutants in the air and hence a more severe impact on health.

The AQI index is divided into six categories, each corresponding to a different level of health concern.

Good (0–50) - Minimal Impact

Satisfactory (51–100) - May cause minor breathing difficulties in sensitive people.

Moderately polluted (101–200) - May cause breathing difficulties in people with lung disease like asthma, and discomfort to people with heart disease, children and older adults.

Poor (201–300) - May cause breathing difficulties in people on prolonged exposure, and discomfort to people with heart disease

Very Poor (301–400) - May cause respiratory illness in people on prolonged exposure. Effect may be more pronounced in people with lung and heart diseases.

Severe (401-500) - May cause respiratory issues in healthy people, and serious health issues in people with lung/heart disease. Difficulties may be experienced even during light physical activity.

