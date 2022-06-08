Mumbai: Are schools worried about fourth wave?

Most waiting for fresh SOPs from govt, BMC, as norms will help them ensure children’s safety; institutes will also urge students to get vaxxed

Schoolchildren return home, at Matunga, on Monday. Pic/Ashish Raje

With Coronavirus infections shooting up once more just ahead of the beginning of the academic year, city schools said they will reopen with all protections in place, making students’ safety their top priority. While a majority of them are scheduled to reopen on June 9, 13 and 15, schools are hoping the school education department and the BMC will issue fresh Covid guidelines soon to make it easier for them to implement them.