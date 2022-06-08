Breaking News
RS polls: ED opposes pleas of Anil Deshmukh, Nawab Malik for one-day bail, says prisoners don't have voting rights
Iraq, Libya, Malaysia join over a dozen Muslim countries in condemning controversial remarks against Prophet
Mumbai reports 1,242 Covid-19 cases, 83 per cent rise in 24 hours
Parliamentary panel summons Maharashtra DGP, Mumbai Police Commissioner in Navneet Rana case
Maharashtra police summon Nupur Sharma over derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai: Are schools worried about fourth wave?

Mumbai: Are schools worried about fourth wave?

Premium

Updated on: 08 June,2022 07:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dipti Singh | dipti.singh@mid-day.com

Top

Most waiting for fresh SOPs from govt, BMC, as norms will help them ensure children’s safety; institutes will also urge students to get vaxxed

Mumbai: Are schools worried about fourth wave?

Schoolchildren return home, at Matunga, on Monday. Pic/Ashish Raje


With Coronavirus infections shooting up once more just ahead of the beginning of the academic year, city schools said they will reopen with all protections in place, making students’ safety their top priority. While a majority of them are scheduled to reopen on June 9, 13 and 15, schools are hoping the school education department and the BMC will issue fresh Covid guidelines soon to make it easier for them to implement them.

Coronavirus Omicron brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai university mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK