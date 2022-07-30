Mumbai: August 1 taxi strike deferred as MMRTA to hold fare meet with unions soon

The Khatua Committee, which was appointed by the Maharashtra government to come up with a fare formula, had said a revision can take place if CNG prices increase by 25 per cent

On Saturday, Mumbai's taxi unions stated that it had deferred its one-day strike scheduled for August 1 following a request from the Regional Transport Officer of Tardeo RTO, who is also secretary of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA).

"The union had decided to strike seeking a minimum fare of Rs 35 instead of Rs 25 for the first 1.5 kilometre distance as Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) price had gone up to Rs 32 per kilogram, which was causing a loss of Rs 300 per day to operators," said union leader AL Quadros.

"CNG prices have increased by 35 per cent but the government is delaying a fare revision," Quadros added.

The Khatua Committee, which was appointed by the Maharashtra government to come up with a fare formula, had said a revision can take place if CNG prices increase by 25 per cent.

MMRTA would schedule a meeting soon to decide on a fare hike for the 40,000-odd black-and-yellow taxis in the city.

