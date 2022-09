While the 51 deaths in August are more than the June and July fatalities, doctors say most of these cases are among highly comorbid patients

Pic/Ashish Raje

Covid-19 claimed more lives in the city in August than in the preceding two months. Last month, 51 people succumbed to the virus, while the figure stood at 46 and 39 in June and July, respectively. The number of deaths in August is the highest since February when the third wave ended.

