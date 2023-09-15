Mumbai auto driver returns bag full of cash in Mulund

An auto-driver returned a bag full of rupees two lakh to his customer on Thursday

Pic/Rajesh Gupta

An auto driver returned a bag with rupees two lakh to his customer on Thursday. After finding the bag inside his rickshaw, Satish Hafte, the auto driver, immediately contacted the 49-year-old customer and handed over the bag to him.

The 49-year-old customer, Premalal Meena, was engrossed in talking over a phone call and forgot his bag in the autorickshaw.

"The incident took place in the evening on September 14. I took a rickshaw from Mulund and went all the way to Sarvodaya, said Premalal.

According to Premlal, he sat in the rickshaw and was talking with someone over a phone call. He deboarded from the rickshaw and forgot that he had a bag.

Premlal, who hails from Rajasthan, panicked as the bag had cash worth rupees two lakh and other important documents in it.

"Within two hours, Satish contacted me and returned my bag. I am thankful for his prompt help," said Premlal.

The auto-driver contacted Premlal after checking the documents in the bag.

Premlal is a contractor and had come to Mumbai for his business work.