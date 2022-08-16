Mumbai: Ayodhya mandir inspires theme for Lalbaugcha Raja

Decorations, being given shape by art director Nitin Desai, to have a Ram temple at the entrance of the popular pandal; all devotees have been allowed to visit Ganesh idols this time

Lalbaugcha Raja in 2019. File pic

Lalbaugcha Raja, one of the most visited Ganesh idols in the city, will have its theme around the Ayodhya Ram temple this year. Well-known art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai is giving shape to the decorations at Lalbaughcha Raja, said sources.

Visits to Ganpati mandals had been restricted in the past two years due to the COVID pandemic, prompting organisers to arrange for online darshan. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has allowed all devotees to visit Ganesh pandals this time. Ganeshotsav will start on August 31.

A replica of the Ram temple being built at Ayodhya

Sudhir Salvi, a member of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, told mid-day, “Lalbaugcha Raja idol has always been a big attraction for people and we have different themes every year. The theme for this year is the Ayodhya Ram temple. At the entrance, there will be a Ram mandir with Lord Ram’s idol. We will also have a replica of the dome of the

Ayodhya temple.”

Laxmivilas palace for Andhericha Raja

Andhericha Raja’s theme this year will be the Laxmivilas palace, located at Vadodara Gujarat. This year Andhericha Raja will use reusable eco-friendly materials at the pandal.