Mumbai: Bail for Jet Airways’ Naresh Goyal

Naresh Goyal. File Pic/AFP

The Bombay High Court on Friday extended by four weeks the interim bail on medical grounds granted to Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, accused in a money laundering case. On May 6, the high court had granted interim bail for two months on medical grounds to Goyal, arrested in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Goyal, 75, has now filed an application seeking extension of the same. Goyal, who is suffering from cancer, had submitted to the high court that he has to undergo a preliminary laparoscopic surgery. His counsel Aabad Ponda told a single bench of Justice N J Jamadar that the surgery is scheduled on July 23. The bench took note of this and extended the interim bail for four weeks.

“Having perused the medical reports and the situation in which the applicant finds himself, in the backdrop of the physical and psychological ailments, aggravated on account of the demise of his wife, I deem it appropriate to extend the interim bail on medical ground by a period of four weeks,” the HC said. It would hear Goyal’s plea for bail both on merits and medical grounds on August 2.

Earlier this week, the ED told the court that bail could be extended by three weeks provided Goyal gets himself medically examined at the Tata cancer hospital and a proper medical report is submitted on his health condition. Goyal in his application seeking extension of the interim bail said his health condition continues to remain poor and that his mental health had also deteriorated.