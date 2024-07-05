Breaking News
Budget sops not poll gimmicks, in sync with allocations, says Ajit Pawar
CM Shinde announces Rs 11 crore reward for T20 World Cup-winning Indian team
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Traffic advisory issued by Mumbai Police
Maharashtra: Detention centre for foreign nationals to come up in Navi Mumbai
Over 60 missing phone complaints filed with Mumbai Police
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Bail for Jet Airways Naresh Goyal

Mumbai: Bail for Jet Airways’ Naresh Goyal

Updated on: 06 July,2024 08:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Goyal, 75, has now filed an application seeking extension of the same

Mumbai: Bail for Jet Airways’ Naresh Goyal

Naresh Goyal. File Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Bail for Jet Airways’ Naresh Goyal
x
00:00

The Bombay High Court on Friday extended by four weeks the interim bail on medical grounds granted to Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, accused in a money laundering case. On May 6, the high court had granted interim bail for two months on medical grounds to Goyal, arrested in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).


Goyal, 75, has now filed an application seeking extension of the same. Goyal, who is suffering from cancer, had submitted to the high court that he has to undergo a preliminary laparoscopic surgery. His counsel Aabad Ponda told a single bench of Justice N J Jamadar that the surgery is scheduled on July 23. The bench took note of this and extended the interim bail for four weeks.


“Having perused the medical reports and the situation in which the applicant finds himself, in the backdrop of the physical and psychological ailments, aggravated on account of the demise of his wife, I deem it appropriate to extend the interim bail on medical ground by a period of four weeks,” the HC said. It would hear Goyal’s plea for bail both on merits and medical grounds on August 2.


Earlier this week, the ED told the court that bail could be extended by three weeks provided Goyal gets himself medically examined at the Tata cancer hospital and a proper medical report is submitted on his health condition. Goyal in his application seeking extension of the interim bail said his health condition continues to remain poor and that his mental health had also deteriorated.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bombay high court jet airways Enforcement Directorate mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK