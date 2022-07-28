Mumbai: Bandra finds a concrete solution for potholes

As city reels under burden of cratered roads, local ward officials find lasting answer after cold mix fails four times

A fixed patch outside Kenwood Building, Hill Road, Bandra, on Wednesday. Pic/Sameer Markande

While BMC’s central roads department experiments with three techniques for longevity of fixed potholes, its ward office in Bandra West has applied a new method, using concrete, to fix the busy Hill Road. “After almost 10 days since fixing the road, we can say the results are good,” said Vinayak Vispute, assistant commissioner, H west ward.



The H West ward officials got the potholes on Hill Road fixed with concrete, after the cold mix did not work. About 10 days after the work began, traffic has been smooth in the busy shopping street. The concrete takes two to three days to dry out, but unlike cold mix, it holds up well on the asphalt road. The heavy spell of rain in the first half month of July had left the asphalt roads uneven, causing traffic jams and inconvenience to commuters, who started complaining.