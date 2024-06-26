Mumbai: Banganga Tank steps damaged after BMC contractor drives excavator during desilting work, FIR lodged

BMC on Tuesday served a show cause notice to the concerned contractor responsible for the conservation and restoration of the 12th-century tank

In a shocking incident, some steps of the centuries-old Banganga Tank in Mumbai suffered damage after an excavator moved over them while carrying out desilting works, leading to the lodging of an FIR against the contractor, reported news agency PTI.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday served a show cause notice to the concerned contractor responsible for the conservation and restoration of the 12th-century tank, reported PTI.

An FIR has been lodged against the contractor Savani Heritage Conservation Private Limited at Malabar Hill police station for damaging the historical structure located in south Mumbai, reported PTI.

A BMC release claimed the civic body repaired the damaged steps within a few hours.

The contractor drove the excavator on the steps of Bangaga Tank on Monday. A viral video shows the excavator ascending over the steps towards its north side entrance with the help of the mechanised arm and going over the damaged steps of the tank. Another video clip shows the excavator removing the steps, reported PTI.

According to BMC, after getting information, officials of its D ward immediately removed the excavator from the spot, reported PTI.

Mumbai Suburban District's guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, under whose initiative the project for restoration and conservation of the Banganga tank was undertaken, visited the site on Tuesday and directed the civic body to restore the damaged steps of the tank.

The Minister said that he contacted Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar to file an FIR against the contractor responsible for damaging the heritage steps. He also ordered the blacklisting of the contractor, reported ANI.

The minister said that he directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and BMC officials to start repair work of the damaged heritage steps immediately. The repair work will be completed within the next 72 hours, he added, reported ANI.

He also instructed the formation of a local committee to oversee future work and ordered the establishment of a committee by BMC officials to investigate the entire incident. This committee will submit a report within the next 15 days, he said, reported ANI.

"We are always committed to preserving and conserving Mumbai's historical heritage. The site will soon be restored to its original state," Lodha said, reported ANI.

The incident prompted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to target "anti-Hindu" BJP.

Aam Aadmi Party alleged Lodha was eyeing the Bangaga Complex for real estate and the destruction of the steps is part of a bigger conspiracy by the BJP to exploit the real estate potential.

"It is painful to see the destruction of a Hindu holy site of Lord Ram by anti-Hindu BJP. We call for the immediate resignation of the BMC commissioner. Enough is enough", said AAP's Mumbai unit president Preeti Sharma Menon.

She accused the BJP of being "anti-Mumbai and anti-Hindu".

"The demolition of Banganga Tank's steps by the BMC is simply unacceptable and it is also a criminal offence. This episode speaks volumes of the BJP-Shinde Sena government's low respect for Hindus and our temples," Sharma Menon alleged.

The BMC has initiated a major conservation and restoration project for the Banganga Tank, following directives from Lodha, according to the release.

The Banganga Tank, an ancient and protected monument, has seen the deterioration of its steps, stones, and Deepastambhas (lampstands) due to various reasons. Additionally, unauthorised constructions had emerged on the tank steps, prompting the need for a comprehensive restoration effort.

In response, the BMC designated the Banganga Tank restoration as a special priority project. The civic body followed a tendering process to appoint a heritage conservation works contractor, ensuring the project would be handled by experts in the field, reported PTI.

Under the restoration project, several key tasks have been outlined. These include the improvement of stone steps, removal of encroachments, restoration of Deepastambhas around the tank, refurbishment of the sacred Ramkund, and enhancement of approach roads to the tank.

The project also aims to develop a comprehensive plan for the area surrounding the ancient tank.

As part of the project, the BMC has successfully removed all unauthorised constructions on the tank steps. The restoration of the Deepastambhas has also been undertaken, ensuring the monument retains its historical and cultural significance.

The Banganga Tank is a revered site, believed to be the location where Lord Ram performed 'Pind Daan' for his father as part of the funerary rituals. The area, known as Walkeshwar, derives its name from 'Walu,' the Sanskrit word for sand, referencing the Shiva lingam made of sand at this very spot, according to an AAP release.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)