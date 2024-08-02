The scheme offers a chance for consumers to clear their outstanding bills without paying additional charges, an official statement said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Mumbai: BEST announces Amnesty scheme for electricity consumers in city, check details x 00:00

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply And Transport (BEST) Undertaking has rolled out an Amnesty Scheme for electricity consumers who had their meters removed due to unpaid bills between October 1, 2006, and December 31, 2020, an official statement said on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the statement, the scheme offers a chance for consumers to clear their outstanding bills without paying additional charges.

It stated that under the scheme, the consumers can avail waivers of the interest on arrears and delayed payment charges.

"To benefit from this amnesty, consumers need to pay the amount due as of the date their meter was removed," the statement said.

The Amnesty Scheme will be available from August 1, 2024, to January 31, 2025, it said.

The statement further said that the consumers who wish to take advantage of this offer can contact the Divisional Engineer (Customer Care) in their respective wards for more details and assistance.

BEST opens applications for obtaining electricity connections for Ganesh pandals

Ahead of Ganesh Utsav 2024, BEST has initiated the facility to accept applications for the provision of electricity for Ganesh pandals in every customer service department in Mumbai.

Pandals can apply online for the provision of electricity by visiting the BEST Undertaking's website www.bestundertaking.com and register their applications. Additionally, a printout of the application has to be submitted to to the related Customer Service Department and complete the following items -

- The current request application must include the Ganesh Mandal's name, complete address, required provision period, as well as the name and contact number of the Mandal's responsible representative.

- It is necessary to provide the information of the Mandal's bank account (name of the bank, account number, bank branch etc.) in the application. The refund form also has to be filled out.

- It is necessary for the Mandal to have a rubber stamp on the request application. The Mandal should accept responsibility for the security of the mandap and submit the undertaking letter.

- According to actual electricity bill adjustment after the arrangement, the refund amount on unnamed charges will be deposited into your Mandal's bank account within a month through NEFT (National Electronic Fund Transfer). It is necessary to submit the prescribed form (available at all Customer Service Department offices) for the current form. If the current form is not filled out, the refund amount will be deposited within 90 days through money order.

- Permission from the property owner / construction company is required where arrangements for 'Shree' Mandap are made.

- Submit the application submitted to the electricity inspector or the application submitted to that department.

- Auditors should evaluate the electricity use by placing all the electricity equipment in the service department's value-applicable contract. The applicant must accept the accepted electricity contractor's claim, and also provide all the electricity equipment in the form. The electricity risk cannot be used to put wire on road lighting.

- It must include with the application any current electricity bill for any meter in the cabin where electricity supply is needed. The Electricity Supply Confirmation Letter must be signed by individuals responsible for Ganesh Festival committees or regular electricity bills.

- Ganesh Utsav committees should pay the specified charges as per the instructions provided.