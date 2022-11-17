Mumbai: BEST bus driver who rescued woman from leopard to be felicitated

He had honked incessantly, scaring off leopard that was attacking woman

Following an article by mid-day, dated November 13, about an alert bus driver who saved a woman who was being attacked by a leopard, the BEST authorities will felicitate the hero.

The driver, Dipesh Sunil Awade, came to the aid of the woman at Aarey Milk Colony on Friday night. BEST officials said Awade lived up to their ideals of public service and his actions will be recognised.

“We recognise the driver’s bravery and will duly felicitate him for his good deed,” BEST General Manager Lokesh Chandra said. The incident took place at around 7 pm, when Sarita Gurav, 38, was walking near a forest patch.

Awade, who was ferrying passengers along the stretch at the time, happened to spot the big cat attacking the woman. He honked incessantly, which startled the leopard and caused it to flee. He then helped her onto the bus, and then took her to her locality. Shiv Sena Shakha Pramukh Sandip Gadhave has felicitated the driver.

