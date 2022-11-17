×
Breaking News
Mumbai: This pub in Charkop is operating illegally, reveals BMC investigation
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Portrait of a psychopath
Centre's policies destroyed economy, broke back of farmers: Rahul Gandhi
Supreme Court grants pensionary benefits to 32 women SSC officers of IAF
Mehrauli murder case: Was broken, disturbed when I learnt about it, says Shraddha's friend
Maharashtra government approves 6 per cent hike in DA for MSRTC employees
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai BEST bus driver who rescued woman from leopard to be felicitated

Mumbai: BEST bus driver who rescued woman from leopard to be felicitated

Updated on: 17 November,2022 08:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

He had honked incessantly, scaring off leopard that was attacking woman

Mumbai: BEST bus driver who rescued woman from leopard to be felicitated

Representative Image


Following an article by mid-day, dated November 13, about an alert bus driver who saved a woman who was being attacked by a leopard, the BEST authorities will felicitate the hero.


The driver, Dipesh Sunil Awade, came to the aid of the woman at Aarey Milk Colony on Friday night. BEST officials said Awade lived up to their ideals of public service and his actions will be recognised.



Also read: Mumbai: BEST driver rescues woman attacked on road by leopard


“We recognise the driver’s bravery and will duly felicitate him for his good deed,” BEST General Manager Lokesh Chandra said. The incident took place at around 7 pm, when Sarita Gurav, 38, was walking near a forest patch.

Awade, who was ferrying passengers along the stretch at the time, happened to spot the big cat attacking the woman. He honked incessantly, which startled the leopard and caused it to flee. He then helped her onto the bus, and then took her to her locality. Shiv Sena Shakha Pramukh Sandip Gadhave has felicitated the driver.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
brihanmumbai electricity supply and transport aarey colony save aarey mumbai news mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK