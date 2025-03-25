According to officials, the accident occurred at 11.15 am near Daulat Nagar when the driver of the bus, operating on route number 702/34 between Magathane depot and Ghodbunder village, was forced to apply brakes suddenly after a motorcycle unexpectedly came in front of it

Representational pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Two-wheeler collides with BEST bus in Borivali, no injuries reported x 00:00

A wet lease-operated BEST bus met with an accident in Borivali on Monday morning. No injuries were reported in the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to officials, the accident occurred at 11.15 am near Daulat Nagar when the driver of the bus, operating on route number 702/34 between Magathane depot and Ghodbunder village, was forced to apply brakes suddenly after a motorcycle unexpectedly came in front of the bus.

As the driver brought the vehicle to a halt, a scooty following behind collided with the left side of the bus, resulting in damage to the front of the two-wheeler.

Following the collision, the scooty rider stopped the bus.

In response, the bus driver immediately contacted the police by dialling 100.

Upon arrival, police officials took both the bus and the scooty driver to Kasturba Police Station for further inquiry.

The bus remained stationed at the accident site while authorities addressed the situation.

Officials have confirmed that no injuries were sustained in the accident.

Both the bus driver and the scooty rider were subsequently released without any formal case being registered at the police station.

Speaking to Mid-Day, BEST’s chief spokesperson Sudas Sawant confirmed the details of the incident.