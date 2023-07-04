Mumbai: BEST buses diverted in Sion area due to waterlogging

The rainfall in Mumbai led to waterlogging in some parts of the city on Tuesday

Due to waterlogging issues, the BEST buses plying on the roads have been diverted on some routes of Mumbai.

As per the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) officials, a few of the bus routes in Sion areas have been diverted due to waterlogging.

The BEST official said, "Due to water logging at Sion road no. 24, buses of route 07, C10, 22, 25, 302, 312, 411 are diverted via Sion Circle road no. 3 from 17.45hrs."

Meanwhile, IMD has issued a yellow alert in the city predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on July 4.

Further, IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai on Wednesday, July 5.