Mumbai: BEST gets 10 new single-decker electric buses

BEST on Thursday received 10 new single-decker electric buses in Mumbai, an official statement said

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has received 10 new single-decker electric buses, an official said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

He said that the electric buses was received from Hyderabad-based company Olectra Greentech.

A BEST spokesperson said, "The delivery of these 12-metre-long passenger vehicles was part of an agreement under which Olectra is going to supply 2,100 single-decker buses on a wet lease model, in which the operator takes care of drivers, fuel and maintenance aspects," as per the PTI.

With the addition of the first lot, the number of Olectra's 12-metre-long buses in the BEST fleet rose to 30, while the count of its total vehicles under the transport undertaking's administration increased to 70, said the officials.

According to sources in BEST, the electric bus manufacturing firm had first supplied 40 midi buses to the civic-run transport undertaking, and later on it bagged a contract for supplying 2,100 buses of 12-metre length.

However, due to a legal battle over the contract, the delivery of buses got delayed, they said.

The BEST undertaking, with its around 3,000 buses, provides services in Mumbai and neighbouring cities like Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mira-Bhayandar. An estimated 30 lakh passengers travel by BEST buses daily.

After suburban trains, BEST is the most popular mode of transport in the country's financial capital.

As part of an expansion plan, the municipal transport body is inducting electric buses into its fleet, including double-decker ones.

According to the sources, BEST has more than 400 electric buses in its fleet.

Meanwhile, in September, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking had announced that Mumbai will soon have 900 AC Double-decker buses in the next nine months.

In a press statement released by BEST, the authority stated that at present, a total of 35 air-conditioned double-decker buses are included in the fleet. Of these, 16 air-conditioned double-decker buses are being operated today.

"For the convenience of passengers, four new air-conditioned double-decker buses will be introduced soon in south Mumbai and 15 in Mumbai suburbs in the next period. These buses are environment friendly and there is no noise or air pollution from these buses," the BEST official had earlier informed.

(with PTI inputs)

