Mumbai: BEST to introduce AC Ho-Ho bus service from August 8

A BEST release said the daily service will start from the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and a bus with a ticket price of Rs 150 per person will depart every hour between 9am and 8pm

Ho Ho BEST bus. File Photo

Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking on Saturday announced the launch of a new Hop On-Hop Off (Ho-Ho) air conditioned bus service from August 8 for tourists arriving in Mumbai.

BEST, which will celebrate its 75th anniversary on Sunday, said the bus will move via Museum, Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Babulnath, Pedder Road, Haji Ali, Race Course, Dhobi Ghat (near Mahalaxmi station) and Rani Baug.

The first Ho-Ho bus service was launched last year but it had received a lukewarm response despite doing the rounds of all major tourist attractions in the island city.

