Breaking News
Mob attacks man with sharp weapons, accuses him of supporting Nupur Sharma
BREAKING: Jagdeep Dhankhar elected 14th Vice President of India
Mumbai: You can soon find a spot at BEST parking facility through an app
Thane: Father arrested for beating to death his 20-year-old son in Bhiwandi
Mumbai: Schools take measures to keep students safe
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai BEST to introduce AC Ho Ho bus service from August 8

Mumbai: BEST to introduce AC Ho-Ho bus service from August 8

Updated on: 06 August,2022 07:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

A BEST release said the daily service will start from the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and a bus with a ticket price of Rs 150 per person will depart every hour between 9am and 8pm

Mumbai: BEST to introduce AC Ho-Ho bus service from August 8

Ho Ho BEST bus. File Photo


Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking on Saturday announced the launch of a new Hop On-Hop Off (Ho-Ho) air conditioned bus service from August 8 for tourists arriving in Mumbai.

A BEST release said the daily service will start from the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and a bus with a ticket price of Rs 150 per person will depart every hour between 9am and 8pm.

BEST, which will celebrate its 75th anniversary on Sunday, said the bus will move via Museum, Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Babulnath, Pedder Road, Haji Ali, Race Course, Dhobi Ghat (near Mahalaxmi station) and Rani Baug.


The first Ho-Ho bus service was launched last year but it had received a lukewarm response despite doing the rounds of all major tourist attractions in the island city.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

mumbai mumbai news maharashtra brihanmumbai electricity supply and transport

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK