Mumbai: BEST's first electric double decker bus likely to be in public service from September

BEST buses. File Pic

Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) officials on Thursday said that the first electric double decker bus is expected to be commissioned for public in Mumbai from September.

The prototype electric double decker bus is ready with all necessary permissions and is expected to be delivered to BEST anytime soon, officials told PTI.

"The first electric double decker bus is expected to undergo some trials after delivery. Hence, it will be hit the roads for the public from September. The concerned private manufacturing company had planned an event to showcase the bus in Mumbai on Friday. It had nothing to do with BEST. However, the event has been cancelled due to some reasons," an official told PTI.

The civic-run BEST has awarded a contract to a private company for supply of 900 electric buses in phases, with 50 per cent of these to be delivered by March 2023.

The Undertaking had 900 conventional double decker buses in its fleet since 1990, but the numbers steadily reduced over the years to around 50 now. Five vehicles are used for open deck heritage tours, while the remainder ply on various routes, he added.

BEST ferries more than 30 lakh passengers per day with a fleet of 3,700 buses.

(With inputs from PTI)