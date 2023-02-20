Mumbai: BEST's new AC electric double decker launched, will cover heritage tour, know details

Recently, a fleet of the newly acquired buses had arrived in the city. The BEST has been planning a whole new experience for the passengers with the introduction of AC double-decker e-buses in the city

Representational Pic/BEST

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply And Transport (BEST) on Monday said that the newly incorporated fleet of air-conditioned electric

double-decker buses will also give the commuters a heritage tour of the city.

In a statement, the BEST said that from Monday to Friday, Bus route no. A-115 would be operating between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and NCPA. The said bus would be every 30 minutes and will begin the operations as early as 8.45 am onwards.

It said the service would have a 100 per cent Tap In-Tap Out facility for the passengers. Commuters can also avail of the BEST Chalo App with their mobile phones for a whole new experience of travelling.

The BEST said, the said air-conditioned electric double-decker bus on Saturdays and Sundays would run for heritage tours.

Also Read: Mumbai: BEST studying commuters' travel patterns to design new routes

Recently, a fleet of the newly acquired buses had arrived in the city. The BEST has been planning a whole new experience for passengers with the introduction of AC double-decker e-buses in the city. The officials say more such buses will hit the roads by the end of March.

Recently, the BEST officials had also conducted a travel study on various Metro corridors. The BEST has also worked on earlier and how it impacted the ridership to grow from 22.5 lakhs to 35 lakhs.

According to the officials, the data of the study shows that in Mumbai, 85 per cent of people travel by bus for approximately up to seven kilometers and then to travel beyond 12 km, there are hardly two to three per cent commuters. Based on the data and travel pattern, the officials did the route reservation where they either reduced the waiting time or they have improved the frequency from 45 mins-1 hour waiting time on some routes now bringing down the time to less than 20 minutes. This year, by deploying 7,000 buses, the waiting time on all the routes across the city will be reduced to less than 10 minutes, the officials say.