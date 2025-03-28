Civic Chief Bhushan Gagrani chaired the meeting, which included representatives from the Goldsmith Association and local residents. “Residents here suffer from respiratory diseases. The authorities should take this seriously,” he added

The BMC on Thursday held meetings with residents of Bhuleshwar and Kalbadevi, along with members of the Gold Association. During the meeting, representatives of the residents strongly demanded the relocation of goldsmiths’ factories from these residential areas.

Civic Chief Bhushan Gagrani chaired the meeting, which included representatives from the Goldsmith Association and local residents. The Urban Development Department of the state government had directed the BMC to conduct this meeting to hear both sides. Deputy Municipal Commissioner Snagit Hasnale stated that the BMC would submit a report on the discussions to the state government.

“At this meeting, we listened to both sides. While residents are demanding the relocation of these goldsmith factories from residential areas, the representatives of goldsmith factories claim they are following environmental norms,” an official said. Sharad Bansal, president of the Bhuleshwar Residents Association, voiced concerns over pollution caused by these factories in the residential area. “The BMC has marked this as a residential area, so why are factories allowed here?” Bansal asked.

“Residents here suffer from respiratory diseases. The authorities should take this seriously,” he added. Ranjeet Dutta, a representative of goldsmith workers, defended the factories, stating, “This is a century-old market. Around one lakh workers depend on this business. We use air scrubbers to control the fumes generated by chemicals. We are following all norms.” He strongly opposed relocation.