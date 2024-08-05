Mumbai: BJP leader Mangal Prabhat Lodha writes to MMRDA, demands easing of traffic congestion in BKC

Lodha also suggested measures, including reintegrating bicycle lanes back into the road and creating a separate cycle track on any adjacent plot in BKC

Mangal Prabhat Lodha. File Pic

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban District, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, has written a letter to Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Commissioner Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee demanding immediate measures to resolve traffic congestion at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

"We all are aware that the traffic congestion at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) is increasing day by day, making it unbearable. The ongoing Metro work has reduced road width. Although cycle tracks and gardens have been developed, we must acknowledge that cyclists rarely use them. As the Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban District, I have been discussing this issue with concerned citizens and officials for the past six months," Mangal Prabhat Lodha said in his letter.

After six months of pursuing this issue, Lodha suggested the following measures, including reintegrating bicycle lanes back into the road and creating a separate cycle track on any adjacent plot in BKC so that cyclists can use it safely.

Another measure suggested is to optimise the barriers used for Metro work to occupy the least possible space. He also stated that MMRDA should start special buses from Bandra Station to BKC, which will help reduce the problems caused by the crowding of taxis and rickshaws and the allegedly unlawful fares they charge.

"The combined space of 21 meters for footpaths and gardens at Bharat Diamond Bourse but only 15 meters for a four-lane road exacerbates the traffic problem. Necessary infrastructural changes should be made to resolve this issue. Additionally, the widening of roads in BKC should be expedited, the left lane should always remain open, smart signaling and traffic systems should be implemented, and a separate traffic division should be created under the BKC Police Station." These suggestions have also been included in the letter.