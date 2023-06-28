Mumbai: BMC chief examines monsoon situation in city

In the wake of heavy rains in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal visited low-lying areas in the city and inspected monsoon relief schemes

On Wednesday, Mumbai recevied heavy rainfall due to which waterlogging was reported in different parts of the city.

The BMC chief also inspected the site where the construction of the sea bridge was underway adjacent to the Bandra-Worli Sea Bridge.

The BMC chief visited the Mithi River bridge in Bandra-Kurla complex. He reviewed the monsoon measures taken by the civic body.

Other places inspected by the BMC Comissioner during his review visit inlcuded - rainwater drainage system at Dharavi T Junction, King Circle's Gandhi Market, mini pumping station at Hindmata and the underground water storage tank at St. Xavier's grounds.

"This time, the traders in Gandhi Market said that there is no accumulation of water due to the elevation center," said the BMC official.

The heavy rainfall in Mumbai and adjoining areas led to waterlogging in several parts of the city on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Palghar, Thane and Raigad.

While an yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai on June 29 and 30.

According to the BMC statement, in the last 24 hours, there were 26 incidents of tree fall, 15 of short-circuit, and five incidents of collapse/partial collapse of houses in Mumbai, as per the civic body.

According to the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) a few of the bus routes in Borivali, Dahisar areas have been diverted due to waterlogging.