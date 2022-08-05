Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC chief reviews preparation for Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

Updated on: 05 August,2022 11:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ten lakh national flags have been received and their distribution is underway through ward offices, while another 25 lakh flags were expected to be received in the next three days

A shopkeeper sells an Indian national flag to a customer ahead of upcoming Independence Day, in Mumbai. Pic/PTI


Mumbai municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Thursday reviewed the preparation for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, and asked civic officials to speed up the distribution of flags.

Ten lakh national flags have been received and their distribution is underway through ward offices, while another 25 lakh flags were expected to be received in the next three days, said a release issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Chahal appealed city residents to hoist the tricolour at home by following the flag code. Once the campaign is over, the flag should be stored properly as a souvenir, he said, as per the release. 

