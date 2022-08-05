Mumbai: BMC chief reviews preparation for Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

Ten lakh national flags have been received and their distribution is underway through ward offices, while another 25 lakh flags were expected to be received in the next three days

A shopkeeper sells an Indian national flag to a customer ahead of upcoming Independence Day, in Mumbai. Pic/PTI

Mumbai municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Thursday reviewed the preparation for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, and asked civic officials to speed up the distribution of flags.

Ten lakh national flags have been received and their distribution is underway through ward offices, while another 25 lakh flags were expected to be received in the next three days, said a release issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Also read: Maha govt asks cooperation dept to ensure housing societies hoist tricolour

Chahal appealed city residents to hoist the tricolour at home by following the flag code. Once the campaign is over, the flag should be stored properly as a souvenir, he said, as per the release.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.