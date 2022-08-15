Mumbai: BMC Covid-19 vaccination centres to remain shut on August 16

Vaccination will resume across the centres from August 17

A health worker administers vaccine jab to a recipient. File Pic

On the occasion of Pateti, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and government Covid-19 vaccination centres (CVCs) will remain shut on August 16.



Vaccination will resume across the centres from August 17, added BMC.

"The state and civic-run Covid vaccination centres in Mumbai will remain closed on Tuesday, August 16, on the occasion of Pateti. All Covid-19 vaccination services will resume from Wednesday, August 17," BMC said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Sunday recorded 882 Covid-19 cases, which took the tally to 11,32,588, while the death toll increased by one and touched 19,664.

The recovery count increased by 464 and stood at 11,07,883, leaving the metropolis with 5,041 active cases.

So far, 1,79,50,187 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Mumbai, including 8,945 in the last 24 hours.

Civic data showed the recovery rate was 97.8 per cent and the overall growth rate in cases between August 7 and 13 was 0.057 per cent. The caseload doubling time stood at 1,213 days, as per BMC data.