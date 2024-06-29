Mumbai: BMC dashboard to track potholes

System to track, deal with potholes in real-time

BMC had initiated a plan to track process of project work

The BMC has finally started a dashboard to trace potholes during this monsoon season. The BMC claims that it will help track potholes in real-time. The dashboard will also provide information on the work progress of asphalt and concrete roads.

BMC was trying hard to start a dashboard to improve roads during monsoon. mid-day published a story in this regard on June 14. The dashboard was supposed to start in the first week of June, but it got a delayed.

“The rain hasn’t started yet so dashboard will be useful for tracking the potholes”, said an official from the BMC.

The corporation had initiated a plan to start a dashboard to track the process of project work of asphalt and concrete roads. It was mainly used by the administration to get the overall idea of work on a day-to-day basis.

Now dashboard will also be used to track potholes, their overall numbers, size, location, the amount of material needed to fill the hole and the time required to fill it.

The BMC uses many methods like MyBMCPotholeFixiT app, WhatsApp numbers, social media, and a central helpline number but there isn’t an integrated system to measure all the complaints related to potholes from all platforms. “Now we can calculate the exact number of potholes, their locations and size, and whether they get filled within 24 hours or not. If there is any issue we can work on it to improve the system,” said an official from the BMC.

Engineers at the ward levels foot the data in the dashboard. The official added that there are 227 engineers for the electoral ward that has around 10 km of road in their area. “So it won’t be difficult for them to take a measurement, fill the pothole and feed the system with proper information,” said an official.

After the successful implementation of a dashboard during COVID-19 pandemic, the BMC is trying to use the technique in other departments.

Last year, the BMC spent over Rs 400 crore to fill potholes. Though BMC informed the high court in mid-August that it filled over 52,000 potholes, there wasn’t an accurate system to measure it.

