Mumbai: BMC demolishes Shiv Sena shakha

Civic body says it was illegal; shakha pramukh claims it was constructed on private land and he has the documents for it

The BMC maintains the shakha was constructed on a spot at Chembur where community waste bins were kept

The BMC on Tuesday demolished a Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena shakha at Chembur. According to BMC officials, the ‘illegal’ shakha was constructed in a spot where community bins were placed. Shakha Pramukh Ravi Singh has refuted the allegation. He claimed he got the shakha constructed on private land and has all documents for it. A senior BMC official of M East ward said, “We have taken action as per the rules. We had received complaints regarding the illegal structure.”

Singh said, “The shakha had been constructed on a private plot. I took the plot on rent for 3 years. I have all the documents. Last month, I received a notice from BMC. I approached the city civil court which gave a stay on BMC action till April 14.” He said the office was constructed about three months back.

“As I want permanent stay against action, I approached the Bombay High Court. My petition was to be heard on Wednesday. But the BMC demolished the shakha on Tuesday. I will produce all documents in court,” Singh said. Locals, however, claimed that there had been a public toilet in the past on the spot. After local chawls got sewage connections in their homes, the toilet was unused.

“In the pandemic, someone constructed a shakha there. Several times we have made a demand for a public toilet to be again constructed here, to BMC officials as there is a market here. But the BMC does not listen,” a local resident said. BMC officials insisted that there were no toilets at the spot and it was used for community bins.