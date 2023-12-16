A fortnight ago, BMC invited EOI for cloud seeding after being prodded by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

BMC headquarters. File Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: BMC extends cloud seeding EOI submission by a week x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





BMC has decided to extend the deadline by seven days BMC has received an expression of interest from four inland companies BMC is hoping that artificial showers resulting from cloud seeding will reduce the dust

BMC has decided to extend the deadline by seven days to submit an expression of interest (EOI) for cloud seeding to induce artificial rain. BMC has received an expression of interest from four inland companies but BMC is looking for global companies. BMC is hoping that artificial showers resulting from cloud seeding will reduce the dust in the air.

A fortnight ago, BMC invited EOI for cloud seeding after being prodded by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. “Till the last day of submission on Thursday, BMC received applications from four Indian companies. As we are looking for EOI from global companies we have decided to increase the deadline by seven days,” said a BMC official involved in the project. The official said that the civic body will first understand the technology employed by companies for cloud seeding as doing so will enable them to decide on the guidelines and finalise the company.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There will be no need for artificial rain if the Air Quality Index (AQI) is up to 100 and cloud seeding will be deployed once the AQI crosses above this level,” the official said. According to the official, showers induced by cloud seeding may lead to increased soil moisture, which can help to suppress dust. This will reduce the amount of particulate matter (PM) in the air,” the official said.

According to the data of the Central Pollution Control Board, the city’s average AQI was 138 recorded on Thursday evening. Till Thursday BMC issued show cause notices to 800 construction sites and stop work notices to 600 construction sites.