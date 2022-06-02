Mumbai: BMC gears up to tackle rising Covid-19 cases

The civic body is on alert and the municipal commissioner has asked officials to increase testing on a war footing and focus on vaccination; jumbo Covid care centres will be put on alert

The Malad Jumbo COVID Care Centre is especially to be on alert as the Dahisar and Goregaon jumbo centres have been shut. File pic

The recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the city has put the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on alert. The municipal commissioner, who is also the administrator, has asked officials to ensure there is more testing and to focus on more vaccination of children and adolescents. Jumbo COVID care centers will also be on alert, especially the Malad jumbo centre because it is the only one to cater to north Mumbai patients after the closure of the Dahisar and Goregaon jumbo centres. The BMC will be ready with over 20,000 beds in COVID care centres soon if needed.

“There has been a constant increase in new COVID cases over the past two weeks. On Tuesday the city reported 506 new cases, out of which only 17 needed hospitalisation. Though the hospitalisation figures are small, the BMC doesn’t want to take chances,” said a senior BMC health official. On Tuesday, Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal held a meeting over the issue, at which an additional municipal commissioner (AMC), deputy municipal commissioner, and private hospital representatives were present.

In the meeting, Chahal said, “New COVID cases have risen tremendously in Mumbai, and with monsoon around the corner, we will now see a rapid rise in symptomatic cases. There should be an increase in testing immediately on a war footing. Testing labs should be told to be proactive and fully staffed. Vaccination drive in 12-18 years category and booster doses must be focused on. Jumbo field hospitals must be kept adequately staffed and on alert. Assistant Commissioners in charge of wards must review the status of ward war rooms to ensure they are fully equipped with staff, medical teams and ambulances.”

